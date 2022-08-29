Enphase Energy to acquire GreenCom Networks
Aug. 29, 2022 11:26 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to acquire GreenCom Networks AG. Based in Munich, Germany, GreenCom Networks provides Internet of Things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a wide range of distributed energy devices within the home.
- The acquisition will add a local engineering team to service the accelerating clean energy transition in Europe.
- Acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2022.
- “The technical capabilities of the development team at GreenCom Networks will help accelerate our home energy management solutions globally. We are excited to introduce the company’s solutions to our customers, beginning in Germany. We look forward to building upon the company’s current offering, and integrating it into the Enphase platform.” said Mehran Sedigh, VP, Storage Business Unit at Enphase Energy.
