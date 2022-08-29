AerCap signs lease agreements for a total of 15 aircrafts with Air Europa
- AerCap (NYSE:AER) signed lease agreements with Air Europa Líneas Aéreas S.A.U. for the long-term lease of five Boeing 787-9 aircraft and ten Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft.
- The aircraft are scheduled to deliver beginning in 2024 through 2026.
- Air Europa will become the first Spanish operator of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
- Richard Clark, Managing Director of Air Europa, said, "We are very pleased to reach this agreement with AerCap, with whom we have a long and successful relationship. It reinforces our strategy of unifying the fleet around the most modern, efficient, and sustainable models in the industry. Once again, we are pioneers. Just as we were the first Spanish company to incorporate the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, we are now doing the same by adding the new Boeing 737 MAX to our fleet."
