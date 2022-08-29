Elon Musk's attorneys have filed their subpoena of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) whistleblower Peiter Zatko, suggesting Musk has opened a new front in his all-out legal fight to get out of a deal to buy the social-media company.

Zatko, Twitter's (TWTR) former head of security, filed a whistleblower complaint in July accusing Twitter of misleading the public about its security and practices.

That's seen as diverging somewhat from Musk's main line of legal attack (that Twitter misrepresented the amount of fake/"bot" activity on its platform as Musk made his $44B acquisition deal), but Musk will now look to connect those dots in the Delaware Court of Chancery - if the court goes along with amending the lawsuit.

Musk's attorneys said last week they had subpoenaed Zatko, who goes by "Mudge" in the world of corporate security.

Friday brought reports that Musk would look to use the whistleblower issue to push back the trial in Twitter v. Musk, set to run for five days starting Oct. 17. That followed a ruling from the Delaware judge overseeing the issue that Musk's demands for data in the case were "absurdly broad."