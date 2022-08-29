Legislation that would keep open California's last nuclear plant open finally was introduced on Sunday, Bloomberg reports, as Governor Gavin Newsom rushes to gain support before the state legislature's current session ends on August 31.

Newsom first floated the idea several months ago of keeping PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) Diablo Canyon nuclear facility running past its planned closure in 2025, arguing the plant was needed to prevent blackouts as more gas-burning power plants close.

But the governor waited until the legislative session's final days to submit his proposal in writing, angering Democrats who already were reluctant to extend Diablo Canyon's operations by at least five years and give PG&E (PCG) a $1.4B loan to help run the plant.

Even if the California legislature approves the bill before its September recess, PG&E (PCG) will have little time to re-license the plant, as existing federal licenses for its two reactors expire in 2024 and 2025, and the process for extending such licenses often takes years.

