Disney sets four-year deal for ICC cricket events in India
Aug. 29, 2022 11:58 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has sealed a four-year deal to retain exclusive rights to men's and women's International Cricket Council events.
- That deal may take some edge off Disney's move to let the digital rights to Indian Premier League cricket lapse. Disney Star India retained India TV rights to IPL cricket, but the equally high-priced digital rights went to Viacom18.
- Disney Star will hold exclusive digital streaming and television rights for ICC events through 2027.
- The company also has TV and digital rights to Cricket Australia from 2024-2031, BCCI rights through 2024, and Cricket South Africa through the end of the 2023-2024 season.
