NanoXplore acquires assets of XG Sciences, terms not disclosed
Aug. 29, 2022
- NanoXplore (OTCQX:NNXPF) has announced that it was the winning bidder for a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences, in a sale conducted by XG’s senior secured creditor.
- NanoXplore will be acquiring XG’s mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items.
- The payment of this transaction is paid in cash without any share issuance.
- Moreover, NanoXplore is planning to use these assets to build a silicon-graphene anode material facility with a production capacity of 100-200 tons per year during 2023.
