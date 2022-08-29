NanoXplore acquires assets of XG Sciences, terms not disclosed

Aug. 29, 2022 11:25 AM ETNanoXplore Inc. (NNXPF), GRA:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • NanoXplore (OTCQX:NNXPF) has announced that it was the winning bidder for a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences, in a sale conducted by XG’s senior secured creditor.
  • NanoXplore will be acquiring XG’s mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items.
  • The payment of this transaction is paid in cash without any share issuance.
  • Moreover, NanoXplore is planning to use these assets to build a silicon-graphene anode material facility with a production capacity of 100-200 tons per year during 2023.

