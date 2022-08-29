Xenon initiated with Buy at BofA citing potential of anti-seizure drug
Aug. 29, 2022 12:01 PM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bank of America launched its coverage on clinical-stage biotech Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) with a Buy rating on Monday, arguing that the company’s mid-stage epilepsy candidate XEN1101 is poised to become a blockbuster drug.
- XEN1101 belongs to a class of drugs known as Kv7 potassium channel openers, and the drug is expected to undergo its Phase 3 program in H2 2022, XENE said this month.
- The analysts led by Jason M. Gerberry point to the blockbuster potential of XEN1101 ahead of important catalysts for its safety data, second confirmatory, and label expansion studies.
- The ease of use, novel mechanism of action, and strong efficacy differentiate XEN1101 from other anti-seizure medications, the team with a $48 per share target on XENE argued.
- Wall Street stands firmly behind the prospects of Xenon (XENE) with eleven Buy ratings and no Hold or Sell ratings.
