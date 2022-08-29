Macroeconomic & operating environment challenges in focus for Baidu's Q2 earnings

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.24B (-12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.

The several downward revisions for both the top and bottom line reflect investors' continued concerns over how COVID-19 lockdowns and supply restrictions negatively impacted China's economy during Q2 and the effect they had on the tech giant's cyclical businesses.

But sentiment towards the Chinese technology sector has been improving of late, after the country's government recently announced a new stimulus spending to boost the local economy and amid a report that the U.S. and China were nearing an auditing agreement.

Earlier in June, the Chinese government approved a second group of domestic licenses for video games, in further signs that Beijing was working to support its technology sector and easing regulatory pressures.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (BIDU) gained ~14% in late May after it reported Q1 results that topped expectations, helped by strength in its core business, particularly non-online marketing and cloud services.

Following the results, Deutsche Bank said Q1 likely marked a bottom for the company and that gradual improvement would begin from Q3, though it did warn that BIDU was facing a tougher operating environment in Q2 in its ads and cloud businesses.

Other Chinese tech giants such as JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA) have reported Q2 results that have beaten estimates, which have also lifted stocks in the sector.

In other notable news in the quarter, Baidu (BIDU) is reportedly in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI (IQ), the number two player in the Chinese video streaming market. The company currently holds 53% of IQ.

The Wall Street average rating on BIDU stock is buy, while the SA Authors rating is a strong buy. Seeking Alpha's Quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates it a hold.

