Saia LTL Freight opens new terminal in Franklin Park, Illinois
Aug. 29, 2022 12:09 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) has announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Franklin Park, Illinois.
- Saia is enhancing its operations in the Chicago market by opening this latest facility in an important transportation hub.
- The terminal will be the carrier’s fifth location in the Chicagoland area and the third facility it has opened in the state just this year.
- “We are focused on expanding our presence in the area by multiplying our operations through increased doors, manpower, and equipment all to better serve our customers.” said Saia Executive VP and CCO Ray Ramu.
