Will CrowdStrike post earnings beat again in Q2 amid continued momentum in cybersecurity?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 results on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.27 (+145.2% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $516.44M (+52.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRWD has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight on continued momentum in the sector and the firm's strong performance as it is the "leading beneficiary" of growing secular trends in security.

CRWD shares dipped even as the firm posted strong Q1 results amid concerns over the modest beat in annual recurring revenue. Morgan Stanley said CRWD's Q2 ARR outlook was "much better" while BTIG said CRWD's long-term prospects bode well.

At the time, CRWD projected Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.27-$0.28 and revenue of $512.7M-$516.8M.

SA contributor The Digital Trend said CRWD has high growth prospects, but its current fair valuation means investors should hold.

Recent news:

Last week, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) posted strong Q4 results and outlook, sending cybersecurity stocks - including CRWD - higher. Wedbush said the results were a major positive data point for the sector.

CRWD was reportedly in talks to buy one or more Israeli cybersecurity firms for $2B and was setting up an Israeli R&D center based on the acquisitions.

Shares of CRWD, which fell 3.4% YTD, underperformed the Nasdaq computer and Nasdaq-100 technology sector indexes in the last 1 year.