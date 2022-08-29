iQIYI Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 12:19 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $978.48M (-18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
