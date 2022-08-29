Ambarella Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.21M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
