PVH Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
