PVH Q2 2023 Earnings Preview

Aug. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (-4.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.