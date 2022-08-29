Bank of Montreal Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 12:25 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), BMO:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$3.14 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$6.87B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
