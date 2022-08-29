Hot Stocks: Recent IPOs drop; DOW falls on downgrade; GRIN received takeover bid

A risk-off turn by investors sparked selling in recent IPOs during Monday's intraday action. Jianzhi (NASDAQ:JZ), PaxMedica (PXMD) and Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) all posted substantial losses.

Meanwhile, Dow (DOW) lost ground as well. The stock was dragged down by a cautious analyst comment, along with competitors LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Westlake (WLK).

On the other side of the spectrum, Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) jumped on news that it has received a takeover offer.

Decliners

The recent market downturn has had an outsized impact on stocks that have recently begun their public careers. With hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompting concern on Wall Street, higher-risk offerings have come under pressure.

Jianzhi (JZ) was among the casualties. Shares of the China-based edtech dropped 47% in intraday trading on Monday, reversing some of the 275% rally they saw in their public debut on Friday. JZ remains above its $5-per-share offering price.

Among other recent IPOs, PaxMedica (PXMD) and Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) both dropped around 20% in midday trading. Meanwhile, Getty Images (GETY), which came public in a SPAC deal in July, also pushed lower, falling nearly 17%.

Elsewhere in the market, Dow (DOW) retreated almost 2% following a downgrade. KeyBanc lowered its rating on DOW to Underweight from Sector Weight, as recession risks caused a reassessment in plastic makers.

KeyBanc also downgraded LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Westlake (WLK). WLK staged a midday retreat of 4%, while LYB fell about 1%.

Gainers

Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) rallied about 19% in midday trading after receiving a non-binding takeover offer from Taylor Maritime Investments (OTCPK:TMILF). The bid values the stock at $21 per share, which will be paid along with a special dividend for GRIN shareholders of $5 per share.

With the dividend, the total value of the proposed deal comes to $26 per share, or $365.9M. GRIN said it has entered into exclusive talks with Taylor over the offer.

