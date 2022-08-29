Energy stocks dominate top S&P gainers as crude prices ramp up
Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is Monday's top S&P sector performer by a wide margin, +2.1%, supported by strong gains in crude oil futures, building on last week's gains as investors evaluate the prospect of a cut in production by OPEC+.
WTI October crude (CL1:COM) +3.4% to $96.24/bbl, surpassing its 200-day moving average (95.53) to its highest level in nearly four weeks, while October Brent (CO1:COM) +3% to $104.08/bbl.
Of the day's top 15 gainers on the S&P 500, 14 are in the oil and gas group: (FANG) +4.4%, (APA) +3.8%, (OXY) +3.6%, (MRO) +3.5%, (XOM) +3%, (CTRA) +2.6%, (EOG) +2.5%, (PXD) +2.5%, (DVN) +2.4%, (HES) +2.4%, (COP) +2.3%, (HAL) +2.1%, (SLB) +2.1%, (VLO) +2.1%.
ETFs: (XLE), (XOP), (VDE), (OIH), (IEO), (DRIP), (GUSH), (CRAK), (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (BNO), (DBO), (USL)
The energy sector extends its August gain to ~7% compared to a 2.7% month-to-date loss on the S&P 500.
Unrest in Libya's capital at the weekend that resulted in 32 deaths also prompted concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict and disrupt in oil supply.
LPL Financial chief equity strategist Jeff Buchbinder said he sees five reasons for oil and gas stocks to continue their run higher.
Comments (30)