FDA says Philips recalls some ventilators over possible contaminated plastic
Aug. 29, 2022 12:36 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said Dutch medical device maker Philips had recalled a few hundred ventilator devices that may contain plastic possibly contaminated with a non-compatible material.
- Philips Respironics recalled certain bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines that may have the possible plastic contamination, with 386 affected BiPAP machines distributed in the U.S. between Aug. 2020 and Sept. 2021, the FDA said in a statement.
- A BiPAP machine pumps air under varying pressure into the airway of the lungs. The ventilators use a higher pressure when a patient breathes in and a lower pressure when breathing out.
- The FDA said that if the contaminated plastic was in the device motor, it could release certain chemicals of concern and may also cause the machine to suddenly fail.
- The agency said it was not aware of any reports of serious injury or death associated with the recalled BiPAP machines due to the contaminated plastic issue.
- U.S.-listed shares of Philips (NYSE:PHG) -0.3% to $16.72 in mid-day trading.
Comments