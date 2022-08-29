Deciphera initiated at buy at Cowen on Qinlock growth, pipeline; sees 68% upside
Aug. 29, 2022 12:41 PM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been initiated as a buy at Cowen based on growth in sales of its advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment Qinlock (ripretinib) and its pipeline.
- The firm has a $25 price target (~68% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Tyler Van Buren said that Decipera (DCPH) pipeline is "poised to break out" and a significant catalyst could come next month at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting with data on vimseltinib and DCC-3116.
- Vimseltinib is in phase 1/2 for tenosynovial giant cell tumor, while DCC-3116 is in phase 1 for RAS/RAF mutant cancers in combination with Mekinist (trametinib).
- He added he sees peak sales of both candidates at a combined ~$1.3B.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating view Deciphera as a buy with high marks for momentum, growth, and revisions.
