The shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) slipped ~5%, recording the biggest intraday loss since June 2020 on Monday after the company and its partner, the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), announced Phase 2 data for blood thinner milvexian.

The AXIOMATIC-SSP study tested the oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor across five dosing regimens in patients receiving dual antiplatelet therapy, aspirin, and the blood thinner clopidogrel after acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA).

The 2,366-subject global trial was designed to evaluate the potential of milvexian in the prevention of new symptomatic ischemic stroke or new covert brain infarction.

The companies said that the trial did not reach the primary objective of finding dose response for the composite endpoint of symptomatic ischemic stroke + MRI detected covert brain infarction.

In patients who received 25, 50, or 100 mg twice daily milvexian, there was about a 30% decline in risk of symptomatic ischemic stroke compared to placebo.

Puneet Mohan, BMY's vice president, Milvexian program, said that AXIOMATIC-SSP data and a previous mid-stage dataset for the candidate in total knee replacement "further reinforce our confidence in this asset, and we expect to initiate our broad Phase 3 program later this year."

Bank of America analysts led by Geoff Meacham agreed. "Overall, we thought the data were mixed but de-risking enough to go into phase 3s," they added.

BofA noted that even without a dose-response, the drug was linked to fewer symptomatic ischemic strokes at all doses except the 200mg BID dose.

The firm reiterated the Buy rating and $80 per share target on BMY, citing the company's strong product pipeline.

Meanwhile, German pharma company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced the start of two Phase 3 trials this week for its oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor asundexian to test its potential in the prevention of stroke events.

The OCEANIC program is expected to enroll up to 30,000 patients with atrial fibrillation and patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) said.

Eliquis and Xarelto, another type of anti-platelet agents known as Factor Xa inhibitors developed by Bristol Myers (BMY)/Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) generated $10.8B and $2.4B as revenues for 2021, respectively.