FTX isn't planning to acquire Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried says

Aug. 29, 2022 12:46 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Monday the cryptocurrency exchange isn't planning to acquire Huobi Group, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange.

The billionaire said via tweet: "Just to be explicit because apparently a lot of people are saying this: No, we are not planning to acquire Huobi."

On Aug. 12, Bloomberg reported that FTX was among those who had preliminary contact with Huobi about buying a 60% stake from Leon Li, the company's founder. The article said Tron founder Justin Sun also was interested in the the stake.

Sun, though, said Tron wasn't involved in "any matters related to the Bloomberg story at the moment.

In Monday afternoon trading, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is stabilizing and has regained the $20K level, after Jerome Powell's hawkish speech at Jackson Hole put investors in a risk-off mood, which had pulled bitcoin below the $20K mark early Monday.

In July, FTX US provided struggling crypto lender BlockFi with a $400M credit facility under a deal that gives the options to acquire BlockFi. Later that month, Bankman-Fried said his company has a "few billion" dollars available to help support the crypto space.

