NERV, AVCT and MTMT among mid-day movers
- Gainers: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +50%.
- Mega Matrix (MTMT) +37%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) +41%.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) +30%.
- TuanChe (TC) +31%.
- Netcapital (NCPL) +28%.
- Sentage (SNTG) +24%.
- The OLB Group (OLB) +21%.
- Hill International (HIL) +20%.
- China Automotive Systems (CAAS) +20%.
- Losers: Azure Power Global (AZRE) -42%.
- SelectQuote (SLQT) -23%.
- Getty Images (GETY) -22%.
- PaxMedica (PXMD) -21%.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) -19%.
- Tellurian (TELL) -15%.
- Yiren Digital (YRD) -16%.
- Edible Garden AG (EDBL) -15%.
- Vaccitech (VACC) -15%.
- Mobilicom (MOB) -14%.
