NERV, AVCT and MTMT among mid-day movers

Aug. 29, 2022 12:46 PM ETMTMT, AVCT, NERV, RVPH, TC, VACC, EDBLBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +50%.
  • Mega Matrix (MTMT) +37%.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) +41%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) +30%.
  • TuanChe (TC) +31%.
  • Netcapital (NCPL) +28%.
  • Sentage (SNTG) +24%.
  • The OLB Group (OLB) +21%.
  • Hill International (HIL) +20%.
  • China Automotive Systems (CAAS) +20%.
  • Losers: Azure Power Global (AZRE) -42%.
  • SelectQuote (SLQT) -23%.
  • Getty Images (GETY) -22%.
  • PaxMedica (PXMD) -21%.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) -19%.
  • Tellurian (TELL) -15%.
  • Yiren Digital (YRD) -16%.
  • Edible Garden AG (EDBL) -15%.
  • Vaccitech (VACC) -15%.
  • Mobilicom (MOB) -14%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.