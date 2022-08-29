Dare Bioscience reports positive progress for cream for female sexual arousal disorder
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) said that based on an interim analysis of phase 2b data for its sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder, enrollment in the study will complete in Q4.
- Total enrollment will be 150 women.
- The company anticipates a top-line data announcement in Q2 2023.
- Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra, a pill approved for erectile dysfunction.
- Dare (DARE) noted that its sildenafil cream is designed to be applied to the vaginal tissue just prior to intercourse to increase blood flow directly to the tissue.
