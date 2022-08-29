Canadian airline holding company Chorus Aviation to sell 8 aircraft for ~$45M
- Canadian airline holding company Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) on Monday said its unit would sell 8 aircraft that had previously been on lease for about $45M.
- The sale was executed by the company's unit Falko Regional Aircraft and the net proceeds of approximately $45M would be obtained after debt repayments and estimated tax provisions, Chorus (OTCPK:CHRRF) said in a statement.
- "The sale of these Chorus owned aircraft decreases debt and leverage while generating cash flows from trading," said CHRRF CEO Joe Randell.
- The deal is expected to close before the end of Q3, CHRRF said.
- The company added that the deal was not expected to materially change the financial forecast set out in its news release dated Aug. 4.
