Canadian airline holding company Chorus Aviation to sell 8 aircraft for ~$45M

  • Canadian airline holding company Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) on Monday said its unit would sell 8 aircraft that had previously been on lease for about $45M.
  • The sale was executed by the company's unit Falko Regional Aircraft and the net proceeds of approximately $45M would be obtained after debt repayments and estimated tax provisions, Chorus (OTCPK:CHRRF) said in a statement.
  • "The sale of these Chorus owned aircraft decreases debt and leverage while generating cash flows from trading," said CHRRF CEO Joe Randell.
  • The deal is expected to close before the end of Q3, CHRRF said.
  • The company added that the deal was not expected to materially change the financial forecast set out in its news release dated Aug. 4.

