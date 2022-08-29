NAPCO Security rallies 12% on FQ4 estimates beat, strong margins

Aug. 29, 2022
  • NAPCO Security (NSSC) reports an increase of 22% Y/Y in FQ4 sales to $43.2M with recurring service revenue growth of 33% Y/Y to $12.7M.
  • Equipment revenues increased 18% Y/Y to $30.53M.
  • Gross margin for recurring service revenue remained robust for the quarter and year at 87% and 86%, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 29% to $9.3M as compared to $7.2M for the same period a year ago.
  • Operating income for the quarter increased 25% to $8.2M as compared to $6.6M for the same period last year.
  • Balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and equivalents and marketable securities of $46.8M and no debt at June 30, 2022.
  • Current ratio was 4.5:1 at June. 30, 2022 and 4.7:1 at June 30, 2021.
  • "As we enter fiscal 2023, we continue to remain focused on delivering significant value to our shareholders by generating continued strong record-breaking revenue growth as well as increased profitability for fiscal 2023 and beyond." said Richard Soloway, Chairman and President.
  • Previously: NAPCO Security GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09, revenue of $43.2M beats by $3.64M (Aug. 29)

