Cliffside Capital reports Q2 results
Aug. 29, 2022 1:07 PM ETCliffside Capital Ltd. (CEP:CA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cliffside Capital press release (TSXV:CEP:CA): Net finance receivables increased 98.2% Y/Y to $182.1M as at Jun. 30, 2022, from $91.9M as at Jun. 30, 2021.
- The company said it maintains access to adequate funding sources and capital to permit it to continue current operations in a manner consistent with its business plan. However, the management believes that the recent macroeconomic challenges could have an adverse effect on the company's ability to raise new equity capital to fund future growth and the recent pattern of strong growth which the company has experienced may be difficult to maintain.
