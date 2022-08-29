Boeing announces UPS purchase of eight additional 767s
Aug. 29, 2022 1:32 PM ETBABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Boeing (BA) announced an order from UPS for eight more 767 freighters.
- The incremental order will increase UPS's 767 Freighter fleet to 108 airplanes, enabling the global carrier to further modernize and sustainably grow its fleet.
- UPS will begin taking delivery of these new airplanes in 2025, with an additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (or BCF) entering service in late 2023.
- This purchase builds on UPS's order for 19 767 Freighters in December 2021.
- "This repeat order from UPS is a testament to the outstanding cargo capabilities of the 767 Freighter and further demonstrates Boeing's market leadership in the freighter segment. UPS will operate more than 100 767 Freighters with this order and will build its fleet of Boeing and Boeing-heritage airplanes to more than 260 airplanes. We are honored to play an important role in UPS's efforts to operate a more sustainable, more efficient fleet." said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.
