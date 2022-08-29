Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is developing a new electric truck that is expected to go on sale in 2025, per a report from Automotive News.

The details on the new EV truck from the Detroit automaker are thin, but Automotive News noted that it could be a new-style full-size pickup under the F-Series umbrella aimed more at retail buyers than the electric Lightning F-150.

Ford (F) still plans to launch production of an all-electric Explorer SUV by the end of 2024.

Shares of Ford (F) rose 1.30% in mid-day trading on Monday to outpace the broad market.

