Ford eyes new electric truck model for 2025

Aug. 29, 2022 1:26 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor38 Comments

Ford brand logo

Vera Tikhonova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is developing a new electric truck that is expected to go on sale in 2025, per a report from Automotive News.

The details on the new EV truck from the Detroit automaker are thin, but Automotive News noted that it could be a new-style full-size pickup under the F-Series umbrella aimed more at retail buyers than the electric Lightning F-150.

Ford (F) still plans to launch production of an all-electric Explorer SUV by the end of 2024.

Shares of Ford (F) rose 1.30% in mid-day trading on Monday to outpace the broad market.

Eyes on EVs: Watch these electric vehicle stocks after the climate bill jolted the industry.

Also read the recent bullish analysis on Ford by SA's Steven Cress - Ford: Top EV Auto Stock For The Remainder Of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (38)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.