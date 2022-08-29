Kirkland's Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 29, 2022 1:40 PM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.91 (-9000.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.04M (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KIRK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
