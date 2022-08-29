ECB's Philip Lane argues for steady, multi-step path to interest rate hikes

Philip R. Lane, a member of the European Central Bank's executive board said Monday that a "steady pace" for raising interest rates to the terminal rate — or the highest rate in the policy tightening cycle — is important to the central bank's inflation-taming efforts for several reasons.

"The same cumulative rate hike over a fixed interval is less likely to generate adverse feedback loops (that in turn could pose new risks to price stability) if it takes the form of a multi-step calibrated series rather than a smaller number of larger rate increases," he said at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in Barcelona.

Secondly, a multi-step adjustment path "makes it easier to undertake mid-course correction if circumstances change," said Lane, who acknowledged that "upside risks to inflation are currently more intense than downside risks." Still, he argued that external factors could trigger tighter financial conditions separately from domestic monetary policy, such as risk sentiment shifts in global markets or other countries' monetary policy moves.

He also pointed out that market participants, experts and households "broadly understand (albeit to varying degrees) that supply shocks and temporary factors have pushed inflation up the to the current high levels but that these factors are expected to fade over time."

The ECB's shift to a meeting-by-meeting approach, instead of its previous more direct guidance, does pose communication challenges for central banks, Lane said. But he sees two priorities: First, especially when inflation is both high and expected to remain above target for an extended period, the central bank must provide the reassurance that it has the capability and determination to deliver its price stability mandate.

"Second, the highly uncertain environment means that, more than ever, the ECB should offer clear and comprehensive explanations of our meeting-by-meeting integrated assessments of the evolving outlook for economic, monetary and financial developments," he said.

Lane's arguments appear to push back against some other ECB policymakers who may be willing to discuss a 75-basis-point rate hike at its Sept. 8 meeting. In July, the central bank's Governing Council raised its main refinancing rate by 50 bps to 0.5%.

In July, BlackRock sees the possibility that the ECB will limit hikes as recession nears.