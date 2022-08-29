Becton, Dickinson ordered to pay $4.8M in hernia mesh trial – Bloomberg

Aug. 29, 2022

BD Canada"s head office building in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A jury on Friday concluded that health equipment maker Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) must award $4.8M as damages to a man who claimed that a hernia mesh sold by one of its units damaged his bowels, impairing his ability to work, Bloomberg reported Monday.
  • The verdict issued in state court in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday relates to BDX’s Ventralex hernia-mesh kit sold by the company’s Davol unit.
  • The decision follows a case brought by a municipal worker in Hawaii who claimed that the company defectively designed the product and did not properly warn about its health risks., Bloomberg reported quoting his attorney Jonathan Orent.
  • In April, an Ohio jury ordered BDX to pay $255K as damages to man in a similar trial over hernia mesh products sold by C.R. Bard before Becton (BDX) acquired the company in 2017.

Comments (1)

