SelectQuote dips as cohort/tail adjustments continue to impact revenue

Insurance broker SelectQuote (SLQT) was leading financial losers as cohort/tail adjustments continued to impact FQ4 revenue, with the shares having lost ~30% of their value.

SelectQuote has lost ~83.5% of its value in one year, while the financials sector median price performance is -3.35%.

Return on total assets in the trailing twelve months is -12.85%, while the financials sector median is 1.21%.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system believes the company has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating.

The company reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.64 and revenue of $139.4M (-24.8% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA stood at -$60.8M.

The revenue includes a cohort/tail adjustment of $48.3M.

FY22 revenue stood at $764.05M, down from the year-ago $929.98M.

Here is a look at how cohort/tail adjustments have impacted revenue figures in the last few years:

"Following this quarter's cohort tail adjustment, we feel that the vast majority of the exposure has now run through our income statement," Interim CFO Ryan Clement said during the company's FQ4 earnings call.

For FY23, revenue is expected to be in a range of $850M to $950M, net loss in the range of $113M to $89M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of -$20M to -$10M.