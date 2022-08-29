Walmart fights back against FTC over money transfer lawsuit

Aug. 29, 2022

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) filed a motion on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that accused the company of allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists.

The retail giant called the FTC lawsuit an egregious instance of agency overreach and pointed to what it said were legally flawed claims over a very small percentage of money transfers.

In its lawsuit, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart (WMT) failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores, which in turn led to hundreds of millions of dollars lost by customers. The specific allegations were that Walmart (WMT) did not properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores.

As part of a legal remedy, the FTC has asked that Walmart (WMT) be forced to return money to consumers and for civil penalties to be imposed. the company.

For its part, Walmart (WMT) said it has developed and implemented a host of anti-fraud measures, which include customer warnings and employee trainings.

