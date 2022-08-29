The FedNow instant payment service will be ready to launch between May and July of 2023, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday in videotaped remarks at the FedNow Early Adopter Workshop. The technical testing phase of the service will start mid-September, she added.

The new service will provide service 24/7 and will provide immediate availability of funds.

"The FedNow Service will transform the way everyday payments are made throughout the economy, bringing substantial gains to households and businesses through the ability to send instant payments at any time on any day, and the funds being immediately available to recipients to make other payments or manage cash flow efficiently," she said.

Brainard called on industry stakeholders to commit to the service in line with the Fed's commitment to the new instant payment infrastructure. "The shift to real-time payment infrastructure requires a focused effort, but the shift is inevitable. The time is now for all key stakeholders—financial institutions, core service providers, software companies, and application developers—to devote the resources necessary to support instant payments," she said.

That will include upgrading back-office processes, evaluating accounting procedures to accommodate a seven-busines-day week, arranging liquidity providers, deploying a new customer-facing application, and promoting instant payments for key use cases to customers.

She also thanked the early adopters: "The input that you have provided has been instrumental for our team as they have designed and built the service, and the time and energy that you have committed to this effort is important for a successful launch. I want to call on additional banks and core service providers to join your commitment to prepare for adoption of the FedNow Service."

In a separate press release the Federal Reserve said more than 120 organizations are participating in the FedNow Pilot Program. Recent newcomers are U.S. Bank (USB), Exchange Bank, and several payment processors and solution, including Alacriti Payments, ECS Fin, Form3, and ModusBox. (Added at 3:34 PM ET).

Earlier this month (Aug. 17), Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that FedNow addresses some of the issues that some have raised about the need for a central bank digital currency.

The Federal Reserve Board said in August 2019 that it would develop a new round-the clock payment and settlement service that it expected to be available in 2023 or 2024.