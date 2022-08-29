Sony sets up mobile unit with acquisition of Savage Game Studios
Aug. 29, 2022 2:28 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) is making its move into mobile gaming with a deal to acquire Savage Game Studios.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Savage is a fresh entrant into mobile gaming, having been founded in 2020, but its trio of founding developers have experience working at Zynga, Rovio and Insomniac Games.
- The acquisition coincides with Sony establishing the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which it says will operate independently from console development and "focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP."
- "As we assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion to keep making amazing single-player, narrative-driven experiences," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.
- Savage is already working on a "new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game," Hulst added.
- Sony said in May it would be pushing more games to personal computers and mobile devices.
