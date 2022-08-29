Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) -11.7% in Monday's trading after it announced a planned public offering of senior secured notes and warrants, with proceeds going to support the construction of the Driftwood liquefied natural gas export project in Louisiana.

The company said it would offer and sell units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian (TELL) common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The company did not specify how much it expects to raise in the offering.

Evercore ISI analysts recently downgraded Tellurian (TELL) shares on concerns about the company's apparent inability to finance liquefied natural gas export expansions.

The current financing phase for Tellurian (TELL) "will be as critical as was the case with Cheniere when it went through its financing and construction periods in 2003-05 and 2011-14," Tyson Halsey writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.