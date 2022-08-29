U.S. govt to provide ~$11M for production of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot

Aug. 29, 2022 2:42 PM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF), BVNRYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

Monkeypox disease outbreak care, prevention and protection concept. Hand holding human body cutout with red rash sores and blisters on skin in dark black background.

John Kevin

  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday said it would provide about $11M to fund and support the fill and finish of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at the company's U.S. contract manufacturer.
  • The Danish firm had earlier in Aug. entered into a deal with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) based in Grand Rapids, Michigan for fill and finish of the vaccine, with the first doses expected to be made later this year.
  • The new funding from the HHS will let GRAM buy additional equipment necessary for the production of Jynneos and recruit and train additional staff to operate the production line, the HHS said in a statement.
  • The new funding comes at a time when demand for Bavarian's (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) shot has soared amidst the current monkeypox outbreak.
  • "Rapidly increasing the supply and safe delivery of monkeypox vaccine to at-risk Americans is a top priority," said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell.
  • According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 17,432 monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 47,652 globally.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.