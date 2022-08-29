U.S. govt to provide ~$11M for production of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot
Aug. 29, 2022
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday said it would provide about $11M to fund and support the fill and finish of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at the company's U.S. contract manufacturer.
- The Danish firm had earlier in Aug. entered into a deal with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) based in Grand Rapids, Michigan for fill and finish of the vaccine, with the first doses expected to be made later this year.
- The new funding from the HHS will let GRAM buy additional equipment necessary for the production of Jynneos and recruit and train additional staff to operate the production line, the HHS said in a statement.
- The new funding comes at a time when demand for Bavarian's (OTCPK:BVNRY) (OTCPK:BVNKF) shot has soared amidst the current monkeypox outbreak.
- "Rapidly increasing the supply and safe delivery of monkeypox vaccine to at-risk Americans is a top priority," said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell.
- According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 17,432 monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 47,652 globally.
