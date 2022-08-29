BlackBerry dips on report financier pulled out of patent-sale deal
Aug. 29, 2022 2:49 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABB:CABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BlackBerry stock (NYSE:BB) has turned negative on the day alongside a report that its $600M deal to sell patents has crumbled after the withdrawal of the Canadian-led lending syndicate.
- Lead financier Third Eye Capital abandoned the deal this month, The Globe and Mail reports.
- The Third Eye group was set to provide $400M in conditional debt to help Baltimore-based Catapult IP Innovations acquire the patent portfolio.
- Catapult needed to raise $90M in equity capital to access those loans and wrap the deal, but BlackBerry in June revealed it was no longer under exclusive talks with Catapult, citing the lengthy time frame of the transaction.
- After Catapult still hadn't raised the equity, that led Third Eye to get out earlier in August, according to the report.
- BlackBerry is still "motivated" to do the deal with or without Catapult and is exploring increasing its financial participation if there's still a transaction involving Catapult, The Globe and Mail said.
- BlackBerry (BB) had reached a deal to sell substantially all of its noncore patent assets to Catapult at the end of January.
Comments (8)