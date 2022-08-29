Abbott Laboratories hits 52-week low; stock down 26% YTD

Aug. 29, 2022

  • Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a 52-week low of $101.21 on Monday.
  • Year to date, the stock is down ~26%. Over the last year, shares have declined ~19%.
  • The decline in the stock price is happening even though the company boosted its full-year guidance forecast in July.
  • Abbott (ABT) has also been dealing with the fallout from a shutdown of one of its Similac baby formula plants due to safety concerns, though the company recently restarted production at the Michigan facility.

