Viston United Swiss withdraws takeover bid for Petroteq Energy after U.S. probe

Aug. 29, 2022

  • Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) on Monday said Viston United Swiss unit Ontario had withdrawn its offer to acquire the oil company, more than a month after a U.S. committee on foreign investment opened a probe into the all-cash offer.
  • PQEFF said its shareholders that had already tendered their shares to the offer would have them returned.
  • In early July, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had undertaken an investigation of Viston's offer for Petroteq (OTCPK:PQEFF).
  • "Petroteq looks forward to continuing to operate its business to drive shareholder value," the company said in a statement.

