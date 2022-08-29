Viston United Swiss withdraws takeover bid for Petroteq Energy after U.S. probe
Aug. 29, 2022 3:08 PM ETPetroteq Energy Inc. (PQEFF), PQE:CA
- Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) on Monday said Viston United Swiss unit Ontario had withdrawn its offer to acquire the oil company, more than a month after a U.S. committee on foreign investment opened a probe into the all-cash offer.
- PQEFF said its shareholders that had already tendered their shares to the offer would have them returned.
- In early July, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had undertaken an investigation of Viston's offer for Petroteq (OTCPK:PQEFF).
- "Petroteq looks forward to continuing to operate its business to drive shareholder value," the company said in a statement.
