Cummins and Versatile hydrogen engine join hands for decarbonization
Aug. 29, 2022 3:33 PM ETBuhler Industries Inc. (BIIAF), CMI, BUI:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Buhler Industries (OTCPK:BIIAF), tractor manufacturer under Versatile brand to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market.
- Hydrogen combustion engines will provide a cost effective zero-carbon fueled solution for high load factor and high utilization applications. Key benefits of using this technology include enabling a more-timely solution to reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing productivity.
- "Versatile is a longstanding manufacturer in the agriculture space with a reputation for excellence in tractors,” said Ann Schmelzer, General Manager Cummins Global Agriculture Business. “Our companies share a commitment to technology, quality and dependability for our customers. Cummins is excited to be working with Versatile as we leverage our respective strengths to create new opportunities for both companies.”
