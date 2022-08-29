Railroads strike tentative deals with three unions, nine other still being negotiated

Aug. 29, 2022

Railroads have reached tentative agreements with three unions as the prospect of a national strike in September gets closer.

The National Carriers' Conference Committee said tentative deals were struck with the Transportation Communications Union/IAM, Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The tentative agreements followed settlement recommendations issued by the Presidential Emergency Board on Aug. 16. Those recommendations, included a 24% compounded wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024 and a 14.1% wage increase effective immediately. The agreement also calls for five annual $1,000 lump sum payments.

There are still nine unions in the rails industry without a tentative agreement in place, including the two biggest rail unions that represent engineers and conductors.

Earlier in August, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) reached a new two-year collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Train and Engine after a binding arbitration, which includes a 3.5% wage increase in 2022 and 2023 and increased benefits.

