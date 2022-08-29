Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expand its Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas export complex on the Texas coast.

The company is seeking to add two production trains and a 220K cm storage tank at the plant, and plans to file a formal application with FERC in February; if approved, construction would begin in October 2024 with a projected in-service date during H2 2031.

In June, Cheniere (LNG) announced a final investment decision for the stage three expansion of the 10M metric tons/year Corpus Christi LNG.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is positioned to deliver growth over the coming years, and has been using its higher cash flows to reduce its debt, which remains one of its biggest risks, Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.