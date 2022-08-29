ADS to invest $65M in Hilliard, Ohio

  •  Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) plans to invest a total of ~$65M in Hilliard, Ohio, near the company's existing headquarters.
  • This investment will fund the development of a nearly 110,000-square-foot industry-leading Engineering & Technology Center.
  • The company plans to break ground in October at a 17-acre site at Lyman Drive and Davidson Road.

  • New facility is expected to open in late 2023.

  • "In this new center, our team of engineers, scientists, and technicians will build sustainable solutions that utilize recycled plastics to improve quality of life in communities across North America." said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. 

