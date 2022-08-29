QYou Media reports Q2 results

Aug. 29, 2022 4:19 PM ETQYOU Media Inc. (QYOUF), QYOU:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • QYou Media press release (OTCQB:QYOUF): Q2 Revenue of $6.8M (+161.5% Y/Y).
  • net loss of $2.8M.
  • Improved Adjusted EBITDA: For the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period prior year, adjusted EBITDA loss was $1,348,082 representing an EBITDA improvement of $666,223 or 33% driven by the revenue growth offset by higher operating expenses related to the growth of the business across all operating business units.
  • The Company concluded the three months ended June 30, 2022 with cash of $4,181,414 (compared to March 31, 2022 cash of $5,082,637).

