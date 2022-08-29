Allied Motion Technologies expands revolving credit facility to $280M

Aug. 29, 2022 4:21 PM ETAllied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) said Monday it amended its credit agreement to increase the size of its existing revolving credit facility to $280M from $225M.
  • The amendment includes a higher maximum leverage ratio of 4x through Q3 2023, after which it will go down to 3.5x.
  • AMOT currently elected an allowed acquisition leverage increase providing for a 0.5x step up to the leverage ratio to 4.5x.
  • This allowed increase expires at 2022-end.
  • The amendment applies adj. term SOFR as the reference interest rate.
  • The credit facility matures on Feb. 1, 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.