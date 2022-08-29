Wabash to expand in North America with two new dealerships
Aug. 29, 2022 4:32 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wabash (NYSE:WNC) has added two dealers to its industry-leading North American dealer network.
- Two of the largest dealers in the Northeast, Bergey’s Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks, will be full line dealers of Wabash parts, services and equipment, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies and platform trailers.
- “Wabash has been expanding its dealer network for over a decade. Both Bergey’s Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks have extensive expertise and a long history of providing effective transportation solutions to their customer base,” said Todd Chrzan, senior director of strategic dealer accounts at Wabash
Comments