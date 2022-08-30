Hewlett Packard Enterprise's results seen a gauge of business tech spending health

When Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reports its fiscal third-quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday, many investors will key in on what the computing giant says about its outlook enterprise technologies such as servers and networking gear.

That would be the case at any time. But, with Dell (DELL) swooning last week in the wake of its own quarterly report and outlook for the PC and enterprise equipment markets, what HPE (HPE), and its sister company, HP Inc. (HPQ) have to say about their respective sectors will only serve to add more to how Wall Street views big-name tech leaders for the rest of the year.

Analysts currently expect HPE (HPE) to report a profit of 48 cents a share, excluding one-time items on $6.97B in revenue for its fiscal third quarter. The company itself has forecast earnings in a range of 44 cents to 54 cents a share, but hasn't giving a revenue estimate for its third quarter. During the same period a year ago, HPE (HPE) earned 47 cents a share, on revenue of $6.9B.

Among some of HPE's (HPE) main business areas, analysts estimate the company will report high-performance and artificial intelligence revenue of almost $795M, and intelligent edge revenue of $909M.

Last week Dell (DELL) shares took a hit after it cut its fiscal-year revenue outlook and reported quarterly results that showed sales impacted by weaker-than-expected spending by both consumers and its business customers.