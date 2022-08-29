VivoPower International Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.32, revenue of $37.62M misses by $5.35M

Aug. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • VivoPower International press release (NASDAQ:VVPR): FY Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $37.62M (-6.9% Y/Y) misses by $5.35M.

  • Cash balance at June 30, 2022 of $1.3m but increased to $8.9m post balance date following completion of divestitures and NASDAQ shelf issuance in July 2022

  • Annual group revenues (including discontinued operations in Aevitas) of $37.6 million down 3% on a constant AUD/USD FX basis.

  • Underlying EBITDA loss including discontinued operations of ($10.4) million (versus EBITDA loss of ($1.4) million in FY21) reflects a reduction in revenues, gross profit and an increase in headcount and marketing costs to support growth

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.