VivoPower International Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.32, revenue of $37.62M misses by $5.35M
Aug. 29, 2022 4:36 PM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- VivoPower International press release (NASDAQ:VVPR): FY Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $37.62M (-6.9% Y/Y) misses by $5.35M.
Cash balance at June 30, 2022 of $1.3m but increased to $8.9m post balance date following completion of divestitures and NASDAQ shelf issuance in July 2022
Annual group revenues (including discontinued operations in Aevitas) of $37.6 million down 3% on a constant AUD/USD FX basis.
- Underlying EBITDA loss including discontinued operations of ($10.4) million (versus EBITDA loss of ($1.4) million in FY21) reflects a reduction in revenues, gross profit and an increase in headcount and marketing costs to support growth
