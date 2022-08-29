YouTube's chief business officer to exit
Aug. 29, 2022 4:37 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) veteran executive Robert Kyncl is leaving the video company early next year, and is exiting his role as chief business officer, Variety reports.
- Kyncl spent more than 12 years as a senior executive at YouTube. “Under his leadership, YouTube forged new relationships and partnerships in music, traditional media and tech, and our creator ecosystem – without him, the term ‘YouTuber’ wouldn’t be a mainstream term," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a memo cited by the outlet.
- Taking over for him is Mary Ellen Coe, who's most recently served as president of Google Customer Solutions.
Comments (3)