YouTube's chief business officer to exit

Aug. 29, 2022 4:37 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Youtube logo on iPad screen

ozgurdonmaz

  • YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) veteran executive Robert Kyncl is leaving the video company early next year, and is exiting his role as chief business officer, Variety reports.
  • Kyncl spent more than 12 years as a senior executive at YouTube. “Under his leadership, YouTube forged new relationships and partnerships in music, traditional media and tech, and our creator ecosystem – without him, the term ‘YouTuber’ wouldn’t be a mainstream term," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a memo cited by the outlet.
  • Taking over for him is Mary Ellen Coe, who's most recently served as president of Google Customer Solutions.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.