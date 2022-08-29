Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR

Aug. 29, 2022 4:38 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPGF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Galapagos (OTCPK:GLPGFreceived a transparency notification from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,710,782 of Galapagos’ voting rights.
  • FMR controls investment funds Fidelity Management & Research Company, FIAM Holdings, Fidelity Management Trust Company and Strategic Advisers, of which Fidelity Management & Research Company decreased its position to 3,272,828 voting rights, and Strategic Advisers increased its position to 10,322 voting rights.
  • FMR LLC's holding of 3,710,782 Galapagos' voting rights, including its controlled undertakings’ holdings, represents 5.65% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,728,511 shares

